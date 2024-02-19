QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics
In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VRSK opened at $244.70 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Verisk Analytics Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.