Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,282,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

