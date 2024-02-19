Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Haemonetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Haemonetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

