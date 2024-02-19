Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 11.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 407,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

