Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.38.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $387.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $405.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

