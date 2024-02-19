Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $186.69 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

