Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PEG opened at $59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

