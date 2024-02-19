Qtron Investments LLC Buys 511 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.88. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.