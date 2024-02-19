Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 38,423 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,103,125,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

