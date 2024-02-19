Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.07. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,690 shares of company stock worth $7,478,549. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.