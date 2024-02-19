Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

HEI stock opened at $194.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.41. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $195.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

