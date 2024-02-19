Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,344,420 shares of company stock valued at $754,732,682 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.