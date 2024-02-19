Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 65.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

