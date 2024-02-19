Qtron Investments LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.04 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

