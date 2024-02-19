Qtron Investments LLC Has $478,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

PH opened at $520.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $527.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.18.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

