Qtron Investments LLC Has $498,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $251.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.87. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

