Qtron Investments LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,695 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 98.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 153,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,849 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 474,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $43.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.