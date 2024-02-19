Qtron Investments LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

