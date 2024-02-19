Qtron Investments LLC Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

