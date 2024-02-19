Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $13,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

