Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,793,000 after acquiring an additional 60,228 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,626,000 after buying an additional 182,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 662,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,402,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,706,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

