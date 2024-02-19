Qtron Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.