Qtron Investments LLC Invests $364,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $54,248,058. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,390.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,000.90 and a 52-week high of $7,617.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,095.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,427.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

