Qtron Investments LLC Invests $456,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.