Qtron Investments LLC Invests $523,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $182.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,249 shares of company stock worth $1,261,832. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

