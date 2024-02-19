Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $13,446,000. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $160.37 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

