Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $127.26 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.