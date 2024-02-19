Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 132.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $221.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.68. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $224.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEX
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.