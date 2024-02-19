Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 132.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $221.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.68. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $224.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

