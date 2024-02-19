Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

