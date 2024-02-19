Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 213 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $555.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $544.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $579.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

