Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 5,176 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.