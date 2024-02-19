Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

