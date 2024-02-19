Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

ENIC opened at $2.97 on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

