Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $148.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

