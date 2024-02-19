Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after purchasing an additional 506,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.