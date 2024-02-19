Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.18.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $465.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.01. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,281 shares of company stock valued at $30,362,933. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

