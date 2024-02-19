Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.0 %

CNI stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

