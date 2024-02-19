Qtron Investments LLC Sells 4,060 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,104,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,947,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,499,000 after buying an additional 1,411,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

NYSE BAP opened at $170.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.47. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

