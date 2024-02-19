Qtron Investments LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after buying an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

