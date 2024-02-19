Qtron Investments LLC Sells 5,756 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

