Qtron Investments LLC Sells 7,776 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 268.0% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,554,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,907,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $93.22 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

