Qtron Investments LLC Sells 842 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $187.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

