Qtron Investments LLC Sells 8,505 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

RTX opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.