Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after buying an additional 2,709,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 512,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ YY opened at $33.14 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

