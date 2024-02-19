Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $62.15 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

