Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qualys by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,028,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys stock opened at $164.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.64 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

