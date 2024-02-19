Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Quanex Building Products worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NX. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $35.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

