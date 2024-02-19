R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,420 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.87 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

