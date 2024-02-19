Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

