Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $79.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

